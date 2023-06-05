Apple unveils brand-new VR headset and biggest MacBook ever

It’s the day many Apple fans have been waiting for — and the tech company delivered in a big way.

Daily Hive is in Cupertino, California, for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicked off with statements from CEO Tim Cook, who shared how excited he was to introduce the world to what the team at Apple has been working on over the past year.

“This is going to be a historic day,” said Cook to applause from an audience of thousands at Apple Park in Cupertino. “We love to see our developers dream up amazing ideas.”

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro is one of the first new products from Apple in the last few years and will have a fully 3D interface. The AR/VR headset was one of the expected releases at WWDC 2023, and it’s being called a magical new experience.

According to a release from Apple, the Vision Pro is “a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others” and will operate by using your eyes, hands, and voice.

The breakthrough device comes with an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays.

Over 5,000 patents were filed during the creation of the Vision Pro, and the device can be integrated with other Apple devices and is designed to let you use your Mac seamlessly.

The Vision Pro will run on the brand-new Vision iOS.

It will sell for US$3,499 and will be available early next year.

MacBook Air

Before the Vision Pro was unveiled, the first product announcement came in the form of a new laptop, which Apple is calling “the best in the world.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all.”

The new laptop has an 18-hour battery life.

It comes in four finishes and contains a Liquid Retina display and 1080p camera.

Sound quality is also a highlight of the new MacBook Air. There are six speakers with immersive spacial audio.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today. It will begin arriving to customers and in Apple Store locations starting Tuesday, June 13.

It starts at US$1,299.

iOS 17

Apple also unveiled a ton of incredible upgrades and features with iOS 17, including features to make your iPhone even more intuitive.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love. We’ve also reimagined AirDrop with new ways to share, autocorrect gets even better, and we’re introducing all-new experiences with Journal and StandBy.”

Some highlights include Live Voicemail Transcription, which can help you decide whether or not to pick up a call, the ability to create custom contact cards, and Standby Mode, which could basically replace your alarm clock.

These new software features will be available this fall as part of the software update for iPhone.

tvOS 17

Big changes and upgrades are coming to Apple TV, including the ability to use FaceTime to connect and engage with family and friends on tvOS 17, starting this fall.

“tvOS 17 transforms the biggest screen in the home with FaceTime and new video conferencing capabilities, giving Apple TV 4K users the ability to easily connect with anyone right from their living room,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

For more details on other announcements at WWDC 2023, click here.