Apple has wrapped up its highly anticipated fall event, revealing some exciting new stuff.

On Tuesday morning at Apple’s Wonderlust event in Cupertino, the tech giant announced the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as two sleek Apple Watch models: Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Apple also revealed that after 11 years of using the lightning port on the iPhone, it has replaced it with a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series so that you can charge your MacBook, iPhone, and iPad with the same cable.

Along with the iPhones and Apple Watches, the company also launched AirPods Pro (second-generation) with USB-C charging capabilities.

Here’s everything you can look forward to trying.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Available in a stunning lineup of cheerful matte-finish pastels, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus pack a big punch with the powerful A16 Bionic chip we saw in the iPhone 14.

Both phones have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, with 2,000 nits of maximum brightness, double as bright as their predecessor.

In the camera department, the phones offer a 48-megapixel resolution and 2x Telephoto with three optical zoom levels for high-detail, colour-drenched photos and improved low-light photography.

Portrait mode now applies automatically when it detects a subject’s face, which also works when you’re taking photos of your pets.

There are also some critical safety capabilities, like Emergency SOS via satellite available in 14 countries and the tried-and-tested Crash Detection feature, which saved an Ontario woman’s life earlier last month.

Dynamic Island, iOS 17’s unique feature, lets you interact with alerts and live activities quickly and conveniently through the home screen.

You can pre-order a pink, yellow, green, blue, or black iPhone 15 starting Friday, September 15. The devices will become available on September 22 with three storage options — 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

Prices start at $1,129 (or $51.05 monthly for two years).

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro models come with a radiant titanium body — available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes — with contoured edges that make the devices look uber-premium without feeling like a rock in your pocket. This lightweight build is paired with the thinnest bezels you’ve seen on an iPhone yet.

A step up from the base iPhone 15 models, the Pro and Pro Max have the beastly A17 Pro chip to make high-intensity programs and gaming a breeze.

This chip is being hailed as the industry’s first three-nanometer chip, giving the iPhone Pro a 10% boost in computing time.

“The pro-class GPU is up to 20 percent faster and unlocks entirely new experiences, featuring a new six-core design that increases peak performance and energy efficiency,” Apple revealed.

Regarding the camera, both Pro models pack the equivalent of seven pro lenses.

“The Main camera allows users to switch between three popular focal lengths — 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm — and even choose one as a new default,” Apple officials said.

And if the 3x zoom on the base models impressed you, prepare yourself for 5x zooming capabilities on the Pros. This is the longest optical Zoom on an iPhone ever and would especially be handy when doing outdoor photography with expansive landscapes, skylines, and wildlife.

Photography in dim and dark conditions has also been improved. Colours are sharper, and you can even take night-mode portraits.

“The new Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has an innovative tetraprism design with a combined optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, Apple’s most advanced stabilization system yet,” reads a release.

A new multi-function Action Button replaces the side switch used to toggle between Ring and Silent mode. It lets the user quickly use the camera or flashlight, activate Voice Memos, toggle between Focus modes, Translate, and use accessibility features like Magnifier.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $1,449 (or $65.52 per month for two years) and is available in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage capacities.

The Pro Max model begins at $1,749 (or $79.09 monthly for two years), and storage starts at 256GB, going up to 512GB and 1TB.

The good news is customers in Canada can get $230-$955 in credit when they trade in an iPhone 11 or later and upgrade to iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple Watch S9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

The next-generation Series 9 Apple Watch and the Ultra 2 models have many new features, but one futuristic capability stands out the most — the double tap gesture.

Wearers can tap their index finger and thumb in a pinch-like motion to perform multiple functions, like taking a call, controlling your alarm or timer, and even responding to a message.

Display brightness was a key theme at this Apple event, and the new Apple Watches boast a beaming 2,000-nit screen, too, which can be lowered to just one nit.

This is the first time Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, can process requests on the Apple Watch. A user can ask health-related questions like, “How many hours of sleep did I get last night?”

Enter your health data, such as weight, medications, and period dates, directly into the Apple Watch. If you use a glucose monitor, it can be linked to the device as well.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $549, and Apple Watch SE starts at $329.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will run you $1,099 before tax.