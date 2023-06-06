People can’t stop meme-ing the new Apple VR headset (PHOTOS)

The new Apple VR headset was unveiled and it’s become meme fodder for the internet.

The tech giant announced a new slate of products and system updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California on Monday.

Arguably the most hyped reveal from the conference was of the Vision Pro, one of the first new products from Apple in the last few years.

The AR/VR headset was one of the expected releases at WWDC 2023, and it’s being called a magical new experience.

According to a release from Apple, the Vision Pro is “a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world while allowing users to stay present and connected to others” and will operate by using your eyes, hands, and voice.

The breakthrough device comes with an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays. Its price starts at US$3,499 and will be available early next year.

People can’t stop meme-ing the new Apple product.

Just got the new Apple VR headset, highly recommend. pic.twitter.com/drw36A8S7G — Vanessa Sierra (@vanessasierra00) June 5, 2023

One Twitter user says the product is so 1980s.

Shit I had an Apple Vision Pro in 1980. pic.twitter.com/W791Nu64Ax — ⚡️RED EAGLE™ The Black American gamer. (@RizingStormGG) June 6, 2023

Another person thinks it looks a little sus.

I showed my coworker this pic of the apple vr headset and he just silently pulled up a picture of a crewmate pic.twitter.com/bgL0jUa73S — Videos Or Whatever™ (@OrVideos) June 5, 2023

Some took jabs at its price.

Parents after buying their kids the Apple VR Headset for Xmas pic.twitter.com/TQvlTTFUAa — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) June 5, 2023

One TikTok has gone viral for capturing the groans that came from the audience at WWDC 2023 when the price was announced.

Some people imagined how the headset would be used.

POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you pic.twitter.com/RK4UJzPm8f — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

me with my £3500 apple headset telling 9 twitter users to cease living for having a different opinion to me pic.twitter.com/uzPz1tZxTq — chris (@chrisorourke_) June 6, 2023

And of course, there were many shots taken at Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The first thing you see when you log in your Apple VR Headset. pic.twitter.com/Wvd278A0Ij —  Q-Cap  (@qcapital2020) June 5, 2023

Zuck after a decade and $50B spent on a VR platform watching Tim Cook scoop him with the category-defining Apple Vision Pro. pic.twitter.com/oITKRmDqw0 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 5, 2023

While others dread what this means for the future.

#AppleVR bringing us one step closer to the Wall-E life.

( Meme community don’t let me down) pic.twitter.com/2uKbTRhxvx — ZelAira (@ZelAira) June 5, 2023

What do you think about the new Apple VR headset? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Amanda Wawryk