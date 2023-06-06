VentureTechCanada

People can’t stop meme-ing the new Apple VR headset (PHOTOS)

Jun 6 2023, 4:29 pm
Apple | @RizingStormGG/Twitter

The new Apple VR headset was unveiled and it’s become meme fodder for the internet.

The tech giant announced a new slate of products and system updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California on Monday.

Arguably the most hyped reveal from the conference was of the Vision Pro, one of the first new products from Apple in the last few years.

The AR/VR headset was one of the expected releases at WWDC 2023, and it’s being called a magical new experience.

According to a release from Apple, the Vision Pro is “a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world while allowing users to stay present and connected to others” and will operate by using your eyes, hands, and voice.

The breakthrough device comes with an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays. Its price starts at US$3,499 and will be available early next year.

People can’t stop meme-ing the new Apple product.

One Twitter user says the product is so 1980s.

Another person thinks it looks a little sus.

Some took jabs at its price.

One TikTok has gone viral for capturing the groans that came from the audience at WWDC 2023 when the price was announced.

@katamogz would you buy one?? #vr #visionpro #applevisionpro #applenews #wwdc ♬ original sound – Katarina Mogus 🤍

Some people imagined how the headset would be used.

And of course, there were many shots taken at Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

While others dread what this means for the future.

What do you think about the new Apple VR headset? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Amanda Wawryk

