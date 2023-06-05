There are always a bunch of features to look forward to when a new iOS drops, but these latest updates are going to be a game-changer for Apple users.

During Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino on Monday, the company announced not only the much-hyped Vision Pro but also the changes coming to iPhone’s iOS this fall.

Here are five features we are excited for:

Transcription for voice notes

While voice notes are a convenient way to communicate, they can also be a pain if you don’t have time to listen. However, the new iOS will include an update that allows voice notes to be transcribed in real time so users can see them instantly or go back and listen to them later.

Catch up arrow and swipe to reply in iMessage

If you’ve ever been away from a group chat for a little while and missed dozens — or hundreds — of messages, a new feature will take you back to exactly where you left off. And replying to those messages will be a lot easier with a new “swipe to reply” option.

Improved autocorrect and dictation

Ducking finally. After years of dealing with some ridiculous edits, iOS 17 comes with improved autocorrect and dictation. Apple calls this a “comprehensive update” to enhance the experience and accuracy of users whenever they type something.

Predictive text will also be upgraded, with users now receiving suggestions inline as they type, so adding words or sentences is as easy as hitting the space bar.

Live voicemail

Full honesty? I dread answering the phone when I don’t know who is on the other line. This new feature will allow users to see real-time transcription while someone leaves a message. You then have the opportunity to ignore or pick up the phone.

Possibly the best part of this feature is that calls identified as spam will be automatically declined.

Leave messages on FaceTime

If you’re making a call on FaceTime and no one answers, you no longer have to text them to let them know what’s going on. You’ll now be able to record a video voicemail for them to see when they have time.

The new iOS is expected to be available this fall.