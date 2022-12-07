Apple sued by women who claim AirTags enabled their stalkers

If you’re the forgetful type, there’s no doubt that Apple’s AirTags have come in handy on more than one occasion. The tiny tracking device is helpful for finding personal items like keys, bags, wallets, and even lost suitcases. However, the company is facing a lawsuit after it was discovered that the device is being used for malicious purposes.

Reuters states that a proposed class-action lawsuit was filed on Monday in San Francisco’s federal court after two women claimed that Apple AirTags have made it easier for exes to follow former partners and stalkers to track their victims.

“The women said Apple has been unable to protect people from unwanted trafficking through AirTag since launching what it called the ‘stalker proof’ device in April 2021,” states the article.

The lawsuit also alleges that the device was linked to the murders in Akron, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Early this year, Apple updated the device’s privacy features.

“AirTag is designed to discourage unwanted tracking,” states a description on the Apple site. “If someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your stuff, your iPhone will notice it’s travelling with you and send you an alert. After a while, if you still haven’t found it, the AirTag will start playing a sound to let you know it’s there.”

The device, which retails for $39, can be used for over a year before the batteries need to be replaced. And at just 1.26 inches in diameter and 11 grams, the button-shaped device can be easily concealed.