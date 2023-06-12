Is bigger really better? Apple unveils its brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air

The Vision Pro may have been the highlight for many people watching the keynote address at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference last week, but another focal point was the 15-inch MacBook Air.

Daily Hive got an up-close look at the biggest MacBook Air yet, which is powered by an M2 chip, and is finding out if bigger really is better.

The brand new MacBook Air, which is available in stores as of Tuesday, June 13, comes in four finishes: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Grey.

Size and weight

The new MacBook is impressively big, at 15.3 inches, and definitely opens things up to a new market of potential buyers who may have been looking for something a little larger than the original 13-inch without having to upgrade to a MacBook Pro.

Despite the larger size, it’s still remarkably thin and light. According to Apple, the MacBook Air is “the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop at just 11.5 mm thin, and it weighs only 3.3 pounds.”

Powerful, long-lasting performance

The new MacBook Air is powered by an M2 chip — which, according to Apple, delivers up to twice the performance of the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor.

The chip on this device delivers exceptionally fast performance, whether you are browsing the web or editing a video. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

The battery life on the MacBook Air is extremely impressive. It boasts up to an 18-hour run-time, depending on how you are using the laptop. It’s easy to get through your entire workday without being bound by a charging cord. Expect the battery to drop fast if you are binge-watching your favourite shows or editing video for hours.

Sound system

Not four. Not five. But SIX speakers are built into the MacBook Air, which is amazing considering how thin and light the device is.

There are two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers that deliver twice the bass depth of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 for fuller sound.

Fanless design

As someone who gets annoyed when my laptop fan starts whirring and buzzing while trying to get some work done, the fanless design is a big highlight for me.

How is that even possible? It’s all because of the powerful M2 chip, which means MacBook Air runs completely silently no matter how intently you are working.

Pricing and availability

Which MacBook Air is right for you? There are a lot of options to consider before investing in a new laptop.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available for pre-order online and on the Apple Store app. It will start arriving to customers and be available in store as of Tuesday, June 13.

If you are thinking about upgrading, don’t forget about Apple Trade-In. You can trade in your current device and get credit toward a new Mac.