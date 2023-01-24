Antarctica awaits: Here's how you could win a free expedition to the land of penguins

As kids, expeditions to Antarctica seemed only possible in adventure movies.

After all, how the heck could someone journey all the way down to the Earth’s south pole?

Well, if you’re on social media, you’ve probably been noticing a lot of TikToks or Instagram Reels of the everyday person documenting their trip to the globe’s southernmost continent.

Videos of cruise ships sailing through the terrifyingly massive waves of the Drake Passage — the body of water between South America and Antarctica — have been going viral online.

The price of a trip there can also be alarming. The average Antarctic cruise costs around $8,000 per person and that doesn’t even include the flight to Chile or Argentina, where most of these cruises depart.

But the treacherous (and expensive) journey seems to be worth it when you finally arrive at “the land of penguins.”

Luckily, those who have Antarctica on their travel bucket list could win a chance to join an expedition for free.

Antarctica21, a company that operates air-cruise expeditions to the south pole, has announced a contest to apply to be its Chief Flying Penguin Officer and win a free trip to the continent.

The contest is in celebration of the company’s 20th birthday this year.

“Twenty years ago, we introduced an innovative way of traveling to Antarctica,” said Jaime Vasquez, president of Antarctica21, in a statement. “To celebrate our anniversary this year, we are giving one lucky person a chance to win a trip to Antarctica and share in our passion for the continent.”

Interested adventurers can apply to be Antarctica21’s Chief Flying Penguin Officer from January 24 to March 17, 2023.

What are the qualifications and how do you apply?

Thankfully, you don’t need to be an expert in all things Antarctica. You’ll just need to be over 18 years of age and complete the participation form on the site.

The form does include three knowledge questions, but Antarctica21 provides you with its Antarctic Penguin Guide to help answer them correctly.

Once you apply, you can expect the winner to be announced on March 17.

What do you win?

According to Antarctica21, the prize includes the round-trip flight between Punta Arenas, Chile and Antarctica in a single cabin on the Classic Antarctica Air-Cruise, which is valued at USD$17,795 (CAD$23,789).

“With a two-hour flight from the tip of South America, visitors can reach the White Continent quickly and in comfort, saving the two-day ship crossing over the rough waters of the Drake Passage.”

Once you arrive, you’ll be given five nights of free accommodations on board the Ocean Nova expedition ship, guided zodiac and shore excursions, two nights of lodging in Punta Arenas pre- and post-expedition, and more.

As the winning Chief Flying Penguin Officer, you’ll attend shipboard presentations by polar wildlife experts, and explore Antarctica on land and sea to learn firsthand about penguins and their habitat. The polar plunge is optional but highly recommended.

The trip will run from December 7 to 14 this year.