Which animal do you see? New optical illusion may reveal personality traits

A new optical illusion is making waves online. And along with playing with your mind, it might just tell you a little something about yourself.

The image, created and shared by Jackpotjoy, appears to be a piece of abstract art at first. But upon closer inspection, it slowly reveals the individual images of 12 separate animals.

According to the artwork’s creators, whichever animal you identify first says something about your personality and how others perceive you. The notion is based on the famous Myers-Briggs animal personality quiz.

Here are what each of the different animals represent, according to Jackpotjoy.

Lion

If you saw the lion first, then you may be a born leader that is very confident and ambitious. You’re also more likely to be brave and have earned the respect of your loved ones because of this.

Cat

If you saw the cat first, then you may be very motivated and determined in life. You’re also more likely to be introverted and independent of spirit – happy in your own company.

Wolf

If you saw the wolf first, then you may be quite a mysterious person! It’s also likely that you have high expectations of yourself and use your intelligence, determination and instincts to help you get through difficult times or overcome any doubts.

Whale

If you saw the whale first, then you may really know who you are and what you want to achieve in life. You are more likely to be led by your heart when making difficult decisions. You may enjoy being part of a group, but particularly so when you’re with like-minded people who share the same opinions as you on important topics.

Horse

If you saw the horse first, then you may be an adventurous person who enjoys your independence and doesn’t like to be held back in life – you really value your freedom. You’re also likely to be quite a strong person who finds your way through any situation.

Owl

If you saw the owl first then you may be a very clever person, but also quite sensitive to your surroundings. Owl people are often very particular too – perhaps even perfectionists – but this can help them to succeed as their attention to detail helps push them through life.

Fox

If you saw the fox first, you may be a little reserved sometimes, but also passionate and brave. People may also find you particularly charming and witty, and you may be good at getting what you want.

Monkey

If you saw the monkey first, then you may be quite a playful person who enjoys having a laugh and likes to have friends and family nearby. You may also be quite independent but tend to be quite flexible with this. It is also said that people who favour monkeys can disguise their true thoughts on something, so others may find it tricky to know what you really think and feel.

Elephant

If you saw the elephant first, then you may be someone who has a strong spirit and is selfless in your love and care of others. Even if people don’t show you the same attention, you’ll care for them without reserve. You’re also more likely to want the best for others.

Turtle

If you saw the turtle first then you may be very intelligent, but also more sensitive than some of your friends and family who favour other animals. You may also be very good at sensing how someone else is feeling. People who prefer turtles can also be quite introverted and regularly need time alone to recharge their social batteries.

Bear

If you saw the bear first then you may be very strong and courageous, and people are more likely to depend on you – especially when times are tough. It is said that people who prefer bears are also very kind and protective of others.

Giraffe

If you saw the giraffe first, you may be quite a practical and patient person who is also independent. It’s also more likely that you don’t get too bogged down in small details and will instead have a “big picture” outlook on life, which keeps you positive and grounded.

