Missing 31-year-old Burnaby woman found "safe and sound"

A 31-year-old Burnaby woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found “safe and sound.”

Burnaby RCMP announced on August 14 that Andrea Subasic has been located unharmed.

“[We are] pleased to advise that the 31-year-old woman who was subject of a missing person’s appeal Thursday has been located and is safe and sound,” police said.

“Thank you to our community partners, the media, and the public for your assistance.”

Subasic was reported missing on August 12. At the time, she had not been seen since 2 pm on July 15, and her family was “concerned for her wellbeing.”