A tiny American neighbourhood has streets named after Canadian cities

Jun 21 2023, 6:51 pm
In BC, if you drive an hour south of Vancouver, you’ll find yourself in the American community of Point Roberts.

Surrounded by the ocean on three sides and Canada on the other, Point Roberts is technically a “pene-exclave” of Washington and part of Whatcom County. But it’s not connected by land to the US at all, giving it a special connection to Canada instead.

Drive around in Point Roberts and you’ll discover that the town’s named a ton of streets after Canadian provinces and cities. It’s kind of adorable.

For example, just off Roosevelt Way, you’ll find British Columbia Way, Alberta Way, Manitoba Way, Quebec Way, Ontario Way, and Province Road.

Drive around on Province Road for a while and you might find yourself on Toronto Way, Regina Way, Victoria Way, and Calgary Way.

So if you’re looking for a unique road trip idea from Vancouver, you might want to drive around and snap pictures of these Canadian-sounding streets!

Since Point Roberts has a unique and strong connection to Canada, it kind of makes sense that it has these street names. But other American towns also have streets that pay homage to Canadian cities like Fontana, California, and San Diego, California, where a ton of Alberta-named streets reside.

