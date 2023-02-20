"He just inspired us today": American Idol judges stunned by Canadian teen's audition (VIDEO)

A Canadian teen has stunned some of the most powerful vocalists in the music industry with his breathtaking American Idol audition.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan gave 17-year-old Tyson Venegas a standing ovation after his performance and what the show is calling “The BEST “New York State Of Mind” Audition Cover.”

Richie then asked the young musician from Vancouver to bring his mom into the audition room, where he quickly asked her to confirm if her son was indeed as young as he was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas)



He expressed how stunned he was to hear how skilled Venegas was, adding, “he’s performing like a 45-year-old.”

“One of his very first concerts was Lionel Richie .. and then he was inspired by you,” Venegas’ mom said to the American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. “And then that’s where he learned how to sing from his heart and like tell stories.”

“Well, we flipped the switch now,” Richie responded. “I inspired him back then. He just inspired us today.”

“You are exactly what we look for, what we pray for,” Bryan said.

Venegas’ impressive performance earned him a rare Platinum Ticket, which is only given to one performer in each audition city. With this ticket, Venegas can skip the first round of performances during Hollywood Week.

Before leaving with his rare ticket, all three judges anointed the Canadian with the famous words said on American Idol, “You’re going to Hollywood!”

Watch the full audition here: