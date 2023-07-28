Amazon staff told to "voluntarily resign" if they don't return to office: report

Details are being released about Amazon’s recent “return-to-hub” policy and how it includes “voluntary resignations” for workers that do not comply in the US.

According to a report from Business Insider, Amazon shared an internal guideline to assist them with discussing the new policy with staff. Business Insider obtained a copy of the so-called Employee Conversation guideline.

This comes after Amazon introduced its “return-to-hub” policy, which requires employees working remotely or in smaller cities to relocate to larger “hub” cities. These employees would be eligible for relocation benefits.

“There’s more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we’ve been working together at least three days per week, and we’ve heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices,” said Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser in an email statement to Daily Hive.

“We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we’ll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them.”

Business Insider notes that those who don’t wish to relocate will have to request a team change or gain approval to stay at their current location. If none of these options work out for an employee, they will have to leave under the company’s “voluntary resignation” program.

According to the documents, the Employee Conversation guideline notes that the return-to-work policy will likely result in pushback from employees.

It also details more information regarding three options workers have if they do not want to relocate near larger hubs.

Workers could be granted a “co-location” exception that has to be approved by a higher-up. If this request gets approved, they’re required to work in-office three times per week. However, in some special cases, Amazon may grant an employee an exception to not come into the office, according to the guidelines.

They also have the option to find a new team within 60 days.

If these options do not work, the employee will be required to leave Amazon, which is what the company calls a “voluntary resignation.” This option does not include severance.

Business Insider notes that these guidelines apply to US-based employees. The tech giant has not indicated plans to implement the “voluntary resignation” policy in its return-to-office plans in Canada.

In February 2023, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced Amazon employees around the world would be expected to return to the office.