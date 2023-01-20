Canadian Amazon workers allege company tried to pay them to withdraw complaints

Some Canadian Amazon workers are alleging that the company is engaging in behaviour that is “a flagrant violation” of labour codes.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) and the Immigrant Workers Centre (IWC) denounced the “anti-union practices” at the e-commerce giant’s Montreal-area fulfillment centres in a statement on Friday.

CSN, an organization that counters violence and harassment in the workplace, and IWC, an advocacy group for immigrant workers, claim that Amazon has violated the Labour Code and the Act respecting occupational health and safety through harassment, unwarranted disciplinary measures, dismissal of injured workers who take time off work, and management interference with the current unionization drive.

On top of that, the organizations allege that Amazon has also tried to pay off employees to withdraw accident complaints from the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

“We’re dealing with one of the worst employers in the world,” stated David Bergeron-Cyr, vice president of the CSN.

“Starting in the spring and continuing throughout the fall, Amazon plastered its warehouses with anti-union posters and sent all employees repeated text messages urging them to reject unionization.”

“They waged an all-out scare campaign. They brought in executives from all over North America to talk to the employees. Amazon will stop at nothing to keep its employees from unionizing,” he added.

The IWC agreed, adding that they’ve just learned about the company offering payment to employees to drop complaints.

“Now we’re learning that Amazon has been taking action against injured workers who exercise their legal right to compensation and a healthy recovery, that it has been promising workers money to drop their complaints to the CNESST, that it has fired employees who dared file a claim following a work accident. It’s mind-boggling,” said Mostafa Henaway, IWC community organizer.

These allegations come days after the company reportedly began laying off staff in Canada, the US, and Costa Rica as part of the company’s plan to cut 18,000 positions.

Amazon has yet to reply to Daily Hive’s request for comment.