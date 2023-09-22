Amazon to include ads in Prime Video content early next year

Amazon has announced that it will include limited advertisements in its Prime Video shows and movies beginning early next year.

“We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” the multi-industry giant said on Friday in a press release.

These ads will be introduced in Canada, the UK, the US, and Germany. Later in the year, they’ll also come to Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, and Australia.

Initially, US-based Amazon Prime members can enjoy ad-free streaming for an additional US$2.99 monthly.

Amazon has not specified how much this option will cost in Canada but says it’ll share pricing for other countries later.

Weeks before it goes into action, Prime members in each location will be emailed information on how to sign up for ad-free streaming.

“No action is required for Prime members,” the streaming platform clarified. “We’re not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership.”

Well, that’s a relief.

Last year in April, Canadians huffed and puffed in frustration when Amazon raised its Prime membership fees by a whopping $20, going from $79 to $99 annually. Student Prime memberships also increased from $39 a year to $49.

And frankly, we’re still not ready to hear how much more we’ll have to pay on top of that next year to enjoy our favourite shows without ads interrupting them. 🙄