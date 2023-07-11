ShoppingCuratedCanada

The best deals to check out on Amazon Prime Day

Jul 11 2023, 9:00 am
@YETI/Instagram | Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, so get ready to check out.

The annual sales event runs from today, Tuesday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 12.

From amazing deals on electronics to huge savings on household items, there’s something for everyone in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

Here are some of the best sales to add to cart from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series 4K

Amazon

Save about $400 on this smart TV with Dolby Vision. It’s also hands-free with Amazon Alexa capabilities.

HP Chromebook x360, 11th Generation Intel Core

Amazon

Save about $230 on this laptop, perfect for work and play.

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing this popular cooler for your summer camping trip, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to get it for a deal. Get a 30% discount off this cooler that usually costs around $325.

MEGA Barbie The Movie DreamHouse Replica

Amazon

Not just for kids. If you want a piece of the Barbie movie in your own home, this Malibu DreamHouse replica is the perfect collector’s item — and it’s over 30% off!

Philips Sonicare Dailyclean 1300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Amazon

Get almost 40% off on this electric toothbrush which will hopefully save you a trip to the dentist.

JBL Flip Essential 2 – Portable Waterproof Bluetooth

Amazon

Save nearly 40% on this portable speaker, perfect for beach days.

