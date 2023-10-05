Already looking to check off your holiday gift list? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is next week, and you’re sure to save big.

Those who missed out on Amazon Prime Day in July are getting a second chance at adding some great deals to cart.

Prime Big Deal Days will offer savings on electronics, toys, home, fashion and Amazon devices.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member if you want access to the sale, so make sure to sign up beforehand.

If you’re a seasoned member, the site will make it easier for you to find deals with personalized recommendations based on past purchases, searches and items saved to lists.

The sale begins on Tuesday, October 10 at 3 am EST and runs through Wednesday, October 11.

Here are the best deals to check out on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days next week.

Electronics and Tech

GoPro Black Bundle – Save up to 30% on select items

TP Link – Save up to 20% on the TP Link Tapo Smart Cam

Bose – Save up to 45% on select Bose items

JBL – Save on select headphones and speakers from JBL

Peloton – Save on select Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, and Accessories

Kitchen Appliances

Nespresso – Save up to 47% on select Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines

Kitchen Favourites – Save up to 62% on select Kitchen favourites from Zwilling, Staub, and Henckels

Shark – Save up to 50% on select Shark Air Purifiers, Vacuums, and Robotic Vacuums

All-Clad – Save up to 47% on select T-Fal, Lagostina, and All-Clad cookware and kitchen appliances

Cookware – Save up to 40% on select GreenPan Diamond items

Starfrit – Save up to 45% on select Kitchen favourites from Starfrit

NutriBullet 600 Superfood Nutrition Extractor, Blender, and Mixer System – Save up to 30%

Simple Modern Drinkware – Save up to 30% on select items

Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Ovens – Save up to 30% on select items

Toasters and Microwaves – Save up to 30% on select Comfee, Toshiba, and Midea microwaves, toaster ovens, and more

Ninja – Save up to 33% on select Ninja Air Fryers, Blenders, Waffle Makers, and more

Philips – Save up to 43% on select Philips Airfryers, Espresso Machines, and more

Newell – Save up to 30% on select kitchen items

Cuisinart – Save up to 30% on select Cuisinart kitchen appliances

Panasonic – Save up to 30% on select Panasonic microwave ovens, rice cookers, and more

KitchenAid – Save up to 40% on select appliances

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker – Save up to 30% on select items

Vitamix – Save up to 35% on select Vitamix Blenders

General Appliances

iRobot – Save up to 40% on select floorcare items

Vacuums and Dehumidifiers – Save up to 30% on select items from Eureka and Midea

Luggage and Accessories

Samsonite – Save up to 50% on select items

Travel Favourites – Save up to 40% on select items from Travelpro, Swissgear, and Atlantic

Toys

Mattel – Save up to 29% on select toys from Barbie, MegaBloks, and more

Hasbro – Save up to 30% on select toys from Nerf, Play-Doh, and more

Fashion

Adidas – Save up to 30% on select Adidas shoes and apparel

The Drop – Save up to 25% on select Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags

Amazon Essentials – Save up to 20% on select fashion items from Amazon Brands

Watches – Save up to 15% on select watches from Timex, Citizen, Fossil, and More

Luxottica – Save on select items from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and Persol Polarized Sunglasses

Sporting Goods

Callaway Golf – Save up to 15% on select items

Kids