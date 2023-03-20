Amazon to lay off an additional 9,000 employees in the next few weeks

Amazon has another round of layoffs in the works.

In a message to employees made public on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced that the e-commerce giant intends to cut around 9,000 more employees in the next few weeks.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” he stated.

Most of the affected positions will be in Amazon Web Services, People Experience and Technology Solutions, advertising, and Twitch, according to the CEO.

This comes after the company announced in January its plans to axe 18,000 employees. Those layoffs began on January 18 and included some staff in Canada.

Our CEO Andy Jassy just shared a message to Amazon employees. https://t.co/cw5Dl6WY84 — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 5, 2023

The reason for this new round of layoffs?

“Given the uncertain economy in which we reside and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” reads Jassy’s message.

He adds that these role reductions were not included in the earlier announcements because not all teams were done evaluations last fall.

And the CEO says the same is true for this announcement as affected teams aren’t finished making final decisions about which roles will be eliminated.

“Once those decisions have been made (our goal is to have this complete by mid to late April), we will communicate with the impacted employees,” wrote Jassy.

Daily Hive asked Amazon to confirm how many Canadian employees could be affected by these cuts.

The spokesperson said they don’t have any additional details like country-level breakdowns to share at this time.

These layoffs come just as Amazon’s The Post office complex in Vancouver is expected to be finished this year.

Amazon isn’t the only tech giant making significant cuts in its workforce. Just last week, Facebook parent company Meta announced major layoffs.