Amazon is hiring over 6,000 employees in Canada for the holiday season

With the busy holiday season right around the corner, Amazon announced today that it’s hiring over 6,000 positions across Canada for full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles.

In a statement, Amazon said it’s looking to fill positions for stowing, picking, packing, and shipping customer orders, in addition to other opportunities.

The company said it is investing over $70 million in pay increases for customer fulfillment and transportation employees, with average hourly wages of $21 an hour.

🆕 Good news for anyone looking for a job: we’re hiring 250,000 full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles for the holiday season. We’re also investing $1.3 billion toward additional pay across customer fulfillment and transportation, our largest annual investment to date. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wEqFfWulWi — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 19, 2023

Amazon said that its seasonal employees will also have an opportunity to move into long-term roles.

The company stated that it is offering “robust, on-the-job” safety training, and enhancing its protocols and training curriculum.

Amazon has faced criticism for its safety protocols in the past. In January, some Canadian Amazon workers claimed the e-commerce giant violated the Labour Code and the Act respecting occupational health and safety.

The news of Amazon’s mass hiring in Canada comes after several recent layoffs across the company, due to “uncertainty” with the economy.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” stated Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy in March.

Most of the affected positions were in Amazon Web Services, People Experience and Technology Solutions, advertising, and Twitch, according to the CEO.

Currently, Amazon has over 60 logistics sites across Canada, and the company opened two new fulfillment centres in the country this year.

Click here to check out Amazon’s job openings for the upcoming holiday season.