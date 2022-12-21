The best deals to add to cart from Amazon Canada's early Boxing Day sale

It’s less than a week away from Boxing Day and we’re already seeing massive savings.
Amazon Canada’s early Boxing Day sale is happening now with amazing deals for anyone looking to get last-minute holiday gifts.
Canadians can save big on kitchen appliances, electronics, and more.
From GoPros to KitchenAid stand mixers, treat yourself, or cross off the rest of your Christmas list without breaking the bank.
Here are the best deals to add to cart from the online retail giant’s early Boxing Day sale.
GoPro HERO10 Black
Save $180 on a GoPro for the adrenaline junkie in your life.
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Save just over $120 on these wireless, noise-cancelling headphones.
Samsung 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
Get $300 off this sleek 4K Smart TV that makes your home look like an art gallery.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Save $50 on this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker perfect for your home cafe.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Save $125 on the highly coveted KitchenAid stand mixer for your fave baker.
Chefman Air Fryer
Get $40 off on this air fryer that’s sure to make cooking easier.
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker
Save $70 on this Fitbit for the fitness fanatic in your life.