All the countries where it's legal to purchase cannabis besides Canada

Now that cannabis has been legal in Canada for five years, it seems a little strange to us that it’s not legal when travelling elsewhere.

Risking fines or jail time for something that’s so innocuous at home is a little jarring, especially when all sorts of alcohol are often readily available in many vacation destinations.

For those that don’t want to give up the ability to toke easily on holiday, allow us to show you the destinations where it’s currently legal to buy cannabis as easily as here in Canada.

Thailand

Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis in 2022.

The Southeast Asian nation rapidly transitioned from a place where cannabis was a banned narcotic to one where tourists and locals alike could walk into a dispensary and purchase many types of flower.

But the current lenient laws on cannabis may not last. New prime minister Srettha Thavisin, elected this summer, wants to have it regulated for medicinal use only.

The Netherlands

Possession of up to five grams of cannabis doesn’t come with any penalty here, and cities are well-known for their “coffee shops” that sell cannabis and hashish to customers who are old enough.

Sharing a joint looking over Amsterdam’s picturesque canals? Sign us up.

The United States

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, but many states have legalized it for recreational use, and in doing so have set up regulatory frameworks for dispensaries. Here’s where recreational cannabis is legal in the US:

Washington

Oregon

California

Alaska

Nevada

Arizona

New Mexico

Montana

Minnesota

Delaware

Missouri

Rhode Island

Connecticut

Virginia

New York

New Jersey

Illinois

Vermont

Maine

Massachusetts

Washington DC

Guam

And that’s it. You may notice this list is rather short. There are plenty of countries that are relaxing rules around cannabis by decriminalizing its use, but decriminalization isn’t quite the same as being able to hop off the plane and buy cannabis without hassle.

There are places like Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize consumption of cannabis by adults in 2013. Cannabis has been available for purchase at pharmacies in the South American country since 2017, but only for residents who sign up and give a fingerprint sample.

We love to travel, but a trip around the world just might make you realize how convenient purchasing cannabis is here compared to other countries.