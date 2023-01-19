Alec Baldwin to be charged in on-set killing of Halyna Hutchins
Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged in the shooting that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.
Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies published a statement on Twitter on Thursday, saying that Baldwin as well as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.
Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for the guns on the set, which she had loaded before Baldwin fired the shots.
A jury will decide which definition of involuntary manslaughter Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be charged under.
Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with the two counts of manslaughter, meaning that a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty.
— MaryCarmackAltwies (@MaryCarmackAltw) January 19, 2023
- You might also like:
- "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings dragged for mispronouncing this Canadian town (VIDEO)
- Seth Rogen said Tom Cruise really wanted to talk to him about Scientology (VIDEO)
- Prince Harry's "Spare" becomes Indigo's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever
On October 21, 2021, Hutchins died in the horrifying gun accident that took place on the set of Rust.
Alec Baldwin was practising using a Colt .45 revolver on set when he accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, and also injured the film’s director Joel Souza.
More to come…