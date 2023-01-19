Alec Baldwin to be charged in on-set killing of Halyna Hutchins

Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged in the shooting that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.

Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies published a statement on Twitter on Thursday, saying that Baldwin as well as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for the guns on the set, which she had loaded before Baldwin fired the shots.

A jury will decide which definition of involuntary manslaughter Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be charged under.

— MaryCarmackAltwies (@MaryCarmackAltw) January 19, 2023

On October 21, 2021, Hutchins died in the horrifying gun accident that took place on the set of Rust.

Alec Baldwin was practising using a Colt .45 revolver on set when he accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, and also injured the film’s director Joel Souza.

