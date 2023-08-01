Over $180K raised for families of Alberta plane crash victims

Over $183,000 has been raised to support three families of the victims who died in a plane crash on Friday in the Alberta Rockies.

Six people, including one pilot and five passengers, died on their way to Salmon Arm, BC, after taking off from the Springbank Airport in Rocky View County, near Calgary.

After the plane went missing, a search team eventually honed in on the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) found at the crash site on Mount McGillvary in Kananaskis Country.

Three young men have been identified among the deceased and GoFundMe’s have been set up to help support their families.

The family of one of the men, Adam Laser, pictured below, described him as having a “bright smile and enthusiasm for life.”

They have set up the fundraiser hoping to raise $100,000 to help relieve some financial burden from his wife, Jordan, and their daughter, Amelia. Money raised will go towards covering funeral expenses and loss of income, and provide some financial stability for Amelia in the future.

As of writing, the Laser family fundraiser has amassed more than $89,000.

The second GoFundMe is set up for the family of Jacob Brown, who was described as a “beloved husband, father, son, brother, and dear friend to many.”

According to the GoFundMe, he met his wife, Alex, at a summer camp where he “shared his warm smile and good humour with many campers and staff alike,” and he was a “devoted dad and able to bring a smile to his son, Ezra’s, face ‘like no other.'”

The family is looking to raise $60,000 to support Jacob’s wife and four-month-old son. As of writing, the Brown family’s GoFundMe has surpassed $38,000.

The family of the third victim of the crash, Kirk Mealey, pictured below, stated that he “possessed a rare, gentle spirit, was consistently filled with joy, and always was up for adventure.”

The GoFundMe added that he was excited to become the father of a baby boy due in September. His pregnant wife, Emily, describes him as “100% confidence and 0% ego.” The family is looking to raise $75,000, and as of writing, has surpassed $63,000.

The Mealey family fundraiser can be found here.

The reason for the crash hasn’t been shared as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) conducts its investigation.