Alberta renews campaign to attract workers from more regions of Canada

Alberta has launched another campaign to attract people, but this time it’s focusing on Canadians in other regions of the nation.

The “Alberta is Calling” campaign aims to draw attention to the province’s affordability, lifestyle, and range of employment opportunities. It debuted last summer, targeting Canadians living in Toronto and Vancouver through newspapers and billboards.

The renewed campaign will now focus on the Maritimes and regions of Ontario, including London, Hamilton, Windsor, and Sudbury.

“The campaign highlights Alberta’s economic advantages, including the booming technology and innovation sector, as well as offering the highest weekly earnings and lowest taxes in Canada,” a release from the province said.

You might also like: A massive new Costco is in the works for Alberta

People have thoughts on Alberta's ad campaign in BC

33-year-old who works in education wins lottery after playing for 14 years

Alberta saw the highest employment growth in Canada last year and has the highest weekly earnings of any province, at $1,268, according to the province.

Some high-demand job sectors in the province include skilled trades, health care, food service and hospitality, accounting, engineering, and technology.

“As Alberta continues to create jobs, attract investment, and diversify its economy, we are once again putting out a call for skilled workers to join our great province and appreciate the quality of life that Alberta has to offer,” said Brian Jean, minister of jobs, economy, and northern development.

According to Statistics Canada, Alberta saw the highest net interprovincial migration in Canada, at 19,285 people, in the third quarter of 2022.

“In addition, the campaign again promotes lifestyle attractions including Calgary, North America’s most liveable city, and access to world-famous mountains and parks for year-round hiking, skiing, biking, and more than 300 days of sunshine per year,” the release said.

In Ontario, the campaign will be seen in Hamilton, London, Windsor, Sudbury, and Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Chatham, Timmins, and Cornwall. Maritime cities to be targeted include St. John’s, Charlottetown, Moncton, Saint John, and Halifax.

Ads will direct people to albertaiscalling.ca.