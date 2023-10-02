Woman takes home largest lottery prize ever won in her small town

An Alberta woman is overjoyed after discovering she just won the largest lottery prize ever awarded in her small town. The prize is a whopping $17 million dollars, putting it well above the $1 million prize won in Bonnyville in 2015.

Vicki Barrett was on the phone with her husband when she discovered her massive win.

“We were talking on the phone and I thought: ‘Oh, I’ll just quickly check my ticket,’” she

explained. “Well, I started freaking out and he didn’t know what was happening so he started freaking out.

“It was a crazy and immediate rush of adrenaline,” she continued. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Barrett also says she was pretty overwhelmed with excitement, which led to some colourful words flying out of her mouth.

“I don’t think I should put that many curse words out into the world again, happy as they were.”

As for what she plans on doing with her winnings, she hasn’t made any big decisions yet but what she does know for sure is her whole family will benefit.

“My husband and I, we’ve always said if we ever win the lottery, we will take care of our family,” she explained. “We’ll make sure everyone has what they need… and then some.”

She’s probably still wrapping her mind around the fact that she won the largest lottery prize from a $21 ticket she bought in Conklin, Alberta.

“It’s completely life-changing to win this much money, we have to make sure we do good things and do it right,” says Barrett.