If you’ve travelled by air in the last few years, you probably know what an Apple AirTag is.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, a surge in travellers led to most major Canadian airports spiralling and debilitated. Flyers were dealing with delays and cancellations, and worst of all, lost luggage that airlines and airports could not locate.

The air travel industry is still recovering from its shortcomings. Since few things put a damper on a trip, like losing your luggage, many travellers decided to take things into their own hands and buy luggage trackers to stave off the chaos.

During this time, the AirTag gained a lot of popularity and is still helping people keep track of their stuff, particularly air travel baggage.

How does the AirTag work?

For those unfamiliar with AirTag, it’s a tracking device designed by Apple to act as a key finder, helping people find personal objects like keys, a wallet, vehicles, and luggage.

The small, circular device automatically connects to your phone once activated. You can label the AirTag based on the item it’s tracking.

To locate your items, you use the Find My app, which you’re probably acquainted with if you misplace your phone all the time in your own home (guilty).

Sounds handy? That’s because it is. Unfortunately, the AirTag can run a little pricey, especially if you need multiple trackers. A single tracker costs $39 before tax at the Apple Store, and a four-pack will run you $129 before tax.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of AirTag alternatives that can make your life easier without putting a dent in your wallet.

Samsung’s sleek little Bluetooth-powered SmartTag attaches to small items like your handbag, keys, and even your pet, if you like. While it is compatible with Android, it also works with an iPhone.

“If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set,” Samsung says of the SmartTag. “Your tagged item is out of range? No problem! Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately. You can also use other devices you own to locate your items.”

The Atuvos luggage tracker works with the iPhone’s Find My app. Amazon currently has a $5-off coupon available on the two-pack.

This device also uses Apple’s vast tracking network to help you keep an eye on your luggage, especially when an unreliable airline misplaces it. It comes with two replaceable batteries and is fully water-resistant, so you can count on it come rain or shine.

Pop it into your suitcase and travel worry-free.

Tile trackers are some of the best-known in the category, and some would say they work just as well as the Apple AirTag.

They also come in a few shapes and sizes — one rectangular tracker is super-slim and fits snugly into most wallets, while others are keychain-sized and will conveniently clip onto your keys or bag zipper.

Eufy makes tons of smart devices, like security cameras, doorbells, and baby monitors, but they’ve also added a tracker to their lineup.

This one uses a single replaceable lithium battery, so you won’t have to get a new unit when the juice runs out.

The only downside to this tracker is that it only works with Apple devices. But if you have an iPhone, this might be one of your best budget options, as it takes advantage of Apple’s massive Find My network – no third-party app required!

If you’re looking to buy a single tracker, the MiLi MiTag offers the best value. On Amazon Canada, one tag retails for $19.99. That said, the three-pack is a better fit if you travel with multiple suitcases.

The MiTag is water-resistant and works with Apple’s Find My app. This three-pack has three stylish black cases with a leather-like finish to slip the devices in.

Now that you’re spoiled for options without breaking the bank go ahead and book your next trip without the anxiety of losing luggage!

With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto