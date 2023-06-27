Airport employee "ingested" into Delta plane engine reportedly died by suicide

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses suicide.

An airport worker that died after being “ingested” into a Delta Airlines plane engine in Texas last week reportedly died by suicide.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed with CNN that the cause of death is listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, and the manner of death is listed as suicide.

The results of the medical examiner’s report contradicts earlier reports ruling the incident as “an accident.”

Delta Flight 1111 landed at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles last Friday. It was taxiing to a gate using one engine “when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25pm,” the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told CNN in a statement.

The NTSB says it’s continuing to gather information about what happened.

San Antonio International Airport told Daily Hive in an email statement on Monday that it’s working with authorities on the investigation.

“An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member,” said the spokesperson. “We are deeply saddened by this incident…we will share more information as details become available.”

A Delta spokesperson told Daily Hive that it’s fully supporting the ongoing investigation.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio,” stated the spokesperson. “Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.“

The airline added that the worker was employed by Unifi, a company that Delta contracts to support ground-handling operations.

In a statement to CNN, Unifi says that from its initial investigation, “the incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies.”