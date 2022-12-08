Bye-bye, airplane mode: EU allowing cell phone use during flights — will Canada follow suit?

“5G will enable innovative services for people and growth opportunities for European companies,” said European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton. “The sky is no longer a limit when it comes to possibilities offered by super-fast, high-capacity connectivity.”

The European Commission’s implementing decision has reserved certain frequencies for mobile communications on planes since 2008. Airlines were to provide messaging, phone calls and data services to passengers flying in the EU.

This update, however, paves the way for the widespread deployment of 5G services in aircrafts.

“The service is provided within the cabin of an equipped aircraft using special network equipment, the so-called ‘pico-cell’, to connect the users and route calls, texts, and data, typically via a satellite network, between the airplane and the ground-based mobile network,” EU officials said.

Daily Hive reached out to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra’s office to find out whether Canadians will see something similar on flights soon.

Nadine Ramadan, spokesperson for the Office of the Minister of Transport, told us that on August 19, the Government of Canada amended its aviation regulations to improve and support the development of an innovative and agile regulatory environment.

“The amendments provide Canadian air carriers the flexibility to allow the use of Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs) on their aircraft if they meet certain requirements,” Ramadan said, adding that the amendments formalized the provision of a more seamless travel experience when transferring from a foreign airline operator.

“Different air carriers have different allowances for PEDs use, based upon their specific operating conditions and market needs,” she added. “Passengers must check with their air carrier regarding what is permitted on their flights.”

In Canada, air carriers that allow the use of PEDs during flights undergo a rigorous testing regimen in accordance with applicable standards to ensure compatibility with all aircraft systems and the safety of passengers and crew.

While we may not get a butter-smooth 5G experience on Canadian aircrafts as soon as we would like, updated aircraft systems could definitely help facilitate something similar to what Europe has done — provided it’s as safe as can be.