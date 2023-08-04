Fed-up airline pilot lectures passengers on flight etiquette (VIDEO)

An American Airlines pilot is fed up with the behaviour of some passengers, so he made it known on a recent flight.

Comedian Anna Leah Maltezos posted a now-viral video of the pilot lecturing passengers about flight etiquette over the intercom as they boarded the plane.

He started off by backing up the authority of flight attendants on the plane.

“They’re going to take care of you guys, but you will listen to what they have to say because they represent my will in the cockpit or in the cabin, and my will is what matters,” said the pilot.

He went on to state the obvious — treat people with kindness and respect.

“I shouldn’t have to say that… but I have to say it every single flight because people don’t, they’re selfish and rude, and we won’t have it. Okay?” he said.

The pilot then hilariously listed big no-nos for flight etiquette:

“Put your junk where it belongs.”

“Don’t lean on other people.”

“Don’t fall asleep on other people.”

“Don’t pass out on other people or drool on them, unless you’ve talked about it.”

He also called out passengers who listen to videos or take calls on the speaker.

“Nobody wants to hear your video. I know you think it’s super sweet, it probably is, but it’s your business, right? So keep it to yourself,” he said. “Use your Airpods, use your headphones.”

You can hear Maltezos and other passengers giggling in the background of the video.

And to close out his rant, he did bestow a gift to passengers stuck in the middle seat.

“You own both armrests as my gift to you,” declared the pilot.

Debates around flight etiquette have been around for years and have spiked as air travel surged after COVID restrictions lifted.

Debates have been sparked on social media surrounding where you should put your carry-on and whether you should recline your seat during a flight.

If you’re ever second-guessing yourself on a flight, you can also refer to this guide of unspoken rules when flying.