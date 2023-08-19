You could become a flight attendant in Canada with this airline right now

Don’t see yourself as the type to stick to a typical 9-to-5 job? Brush up your resume because now’s your chance to travel as this airline is looking to hire flight attendants.

According to Air Canada’s careers website, the company is currently searching for flight attendants to fill these permanent roles.

“Have you ever dreamt of travelling the world? Of being part of an industry-leading team striving to reach new heights?” reads the post, stating that Air Canada welcomes more than 40 million customers every year. “Every trip our customers take is special, and that starts and ends with attracting the best people to our team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

Interested? You’ll have to be healthy and at least 18 years old to apply for the position. You’ll also need a valid Canadian passport that will allow you to travel to all the destinations served by Air Canada.

The airline is looking for someone poised, confident in speaking publicly, and naturally empathetic. You might be the perfect fit if you’re flexible and don’t mind working irregular hours (mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays). It also requires being able to perform emergency response duties when needed.

You’ll also have to be willing to relocate to Air Canada’s base in Toronto or Vancouver and, ideally be bilingual. In addition to English, candidates fluent in French, Arabic, Japanese, Greek, and Thai are preferred.

If selected, you’ll participate in a paid full-time eight-week training program in Montreal or Vancouver. Once you become a qualified flight attendant, you’ll earn $28.85/hour.

Think you’re the perfect candidate for this role? Learn more about the position and submit your application here.