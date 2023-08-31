No more crying kids: Airline to introduce child-free zone on its flights

If the sound of a crying kid on a flight has you wishing there was an option for a child-free zone on planes, one European airline is making that a reality.

Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines said it will start testing an “adult-only zone” on its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao on November 3.

The airline said this zone is meant for passengers without children and business travellers who want to “work in a quiet environment.”

Corendon adds that this child-free zone also has some advantages for parents travelling with their kids, as they won’t have to worry as much about other passengers reacting to their children crying or being loud.

“Extra peace of mind”

The airline’s founder, Atilay Uslu, said that the adult-only zone will help Corendon appeal “to travellers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight.”

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise,” he added.

The adult-only zone is set up at the front of the plane and contains nine XL seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats, notes Corendon.

Curtains will separate the adult child-free zone from the remainder of the aircraft, “creating a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight,” said the airline.

A standard seat in this zone will cost €45 (C$66), and an XL seat is priced at €100 (C$146.69) for one-way trips.

The zone will be restricted to passengers 16 and older.

Child-free zones a hot topic

The idea of child-free areas on flights or in restaurants has been a hot-button topic.

Earlier this year, some restaurants in the US announced they would be introducing policies around allowing children in their establishments.

For instance, in February, New Jersey eatery Nettie’s House of Spaghetti announced that children under 10 would no longer be permitted to dine at the restaurant.

As for flying, a US survey by PhotoAid in January found that eight-in-10 American travellers wanted adult-only flights, with 64% saying they would pay extra for it (a premium of 10-30%) for longer flights.

Sixty-nine percent of those who were against the idea thought it was okay to have child-free seating zones.

Some other airlines have started offering child-free zones. In 2012, Malaysian Airlines announced child-free economy seating and defended it when backlash arose. Low-cost Indian carrier IndiGo also added “quiet zones” to its seating, where children are not allowed.

Would you be willing to pay for a seat in a child-free zone on a flight if that meant you could enjoy some peace and quiet on a plane? Let us know in the comments or in the poll above.

With files from Daily Hive National staff