Now hiring: Airbus is looking to fill hundreds of new jobs in Canada

Airbus, one of the world’s largest aerospace corporations, has announced that it is looking to fill hundreds of new positions in Canada, primarily in its commercial aircraft division.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, Airbus plans to recruit more than 800 new employees in the True North this year.

The new positions will “support the ramp-up of its A220 commercial aircraft production” and “meet opportunities in the helicopters and defence, and space fields.”

The company says the expansion will “continue supporting the local aerospace industry and accelerate the production rate of the A220 aircraft.” As a result, of the 800 new hires, 700 will be in Quebec at the A220 and Stelia Aerospace Mirabel sites.

As for the positions available, Airbus is hiring a range of professionals from sub-component assembly to flight operations. There are also positions in production and quality, engineering, IT, and customer service.

Two-thirds of the new workforce will be in support functions, while one-third will be in production.

“In 2023, we aim to allocate one-third of our positions to young graduates and early-career professionals and maintain our goal to have 33% of new hires and promotions allocated to women, supporting our commitment to being an inclusive employer and contributing to diversity within our industry,” said President and CEO of Airbus Canada, Benoît Schultz.

Potential candidates can keep an eye on the Airbus job platform here, where more than 180 positions have already been posted.

Airbus’ presence in Canada contributes to about 23,000 indirect jobs, generating nearly $2 billion in revenues for around 700 Canadian companies.