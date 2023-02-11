Some people love winter, but others? Not so much. Perhaps, though, you’d more likely to embrace the cold if you were staying in one of Airnb’s Pinterest-worthy cabins.

According to Airbnb, Canadian hosts offering cabin stays collectively earned over CAD$112 million just in the third quarter of 2022 alone.

And it’s easy to see why: these spaces offer guests a chance to savour the outdoors and disconnect from it all.

“Our Cabins Category makes it easier to find cozy stays from coast-to-coast-to coast inspiring guests to wind down, reconnect and enjoy Canada’s winter wonderland,” states the release.

From a charming treehouse in BC to a luxurious chalet in Québec, these are the top locations that guests have been adding to their wish lists:

This tiny high-end retreat can be found just 25 minutes from Old Québec and is located in the heart of Maelström recreational-forestry area. The home offers panoramic views of Laurentian Park and sunsets at the highest peak of Lac-Beauport.

There’s no TV in this minimalist mini chalet, but you likely won’t need one since this eco-friendly space has large windows with views of the mountains and the Saint Laurent river. If you simply must catch up on your shows, fear not: there’s wifi.

Completely disconnect from it all in this charming tiny cabin. It’s 100% off grid with solar panels, a self-contained composting toilet, and an outdoor shower.

Escape in this tiny cabin situated in a forest in the heart of southwestern Ontario. If you don’t mind the walk or two-minute drive to the washroom and shower then this might be the perfect spot for you to recharge and unwind.

Make like an owl and head to this treetop cabin perched 30 feet off the ground. There’s a full bathroom, a kitchenette, and a deck, and it’s only five minutes from the Sooke city centre.

The ideal hideaway for couples, this A-frame chalet in Muskoka is only three minutes from a private beach. It’s not just great for skiing and snowboarding — you can also hike, canoe, or ice skate at Arrowhead & Algonquin Parks.

This family-friendly home is the ideal spot no matter the season. Use the kayak or canoe in the summer or skate, ski, or snowboard in winter. Stocked with board games and books, enjoy lots cozy evenings by the three-sided fireplace.

If privacy is what you’re after, look not further than the Bora Boréal Floating Home located 30 minutes from Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval. It offers stunning mountain views and access to a small beach.

The epitome of luxury, this chalet located in Cap-à-l’Aigle, Charlevoix, features a sauna, heated pool, spa, wood fireplace, a large kitchen, and a patio. It even comes with an EV-charging station in the private parking space.

Located on the banks of a horseshoe-shaped pond, this cabin sleeps six, making it the perfect place to reconnect with friends and family. There’s a barbecue, fire pit, and a fully equipped kitchen. Head to the middle of the pond to access the wood-fired sauna.

Check out the rest of the list here.