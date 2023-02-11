Real EstateUrbanizedMappedCuratedTravelCanada

Dreamy retreats: A peek at the most wishlisted Airbnb cabins across Canada

Feb 11 2023, 10:13 pm
Airbnb

Some people love winter, but others? Not so much. Perhaps, though, you’d more likely to embrace the cold if you were staying in one of Airnb’s Pinterest-worthy cabins.

According to Airbnb, Canadian hosts offering cabin stays collectively earned over CAD$112 million just in the third quarter of 2022 alone.

And it’s easy to see why: these spaces offer guests a chance to savour the outdoors and disconnect from it all.

“Our Cabins Category makes it easier to find cozy stays from coast-to-coast-to coast inspiring guests to wind down, reconnect and enjoy Canada’s winter wonderland,” states the release.

From a charming treehouse in BC to a luxurious chalet in Québec, these are the top locations that guests have been adding to their wish lists:

Le MICA (Chalets Micro-Eement), Lac-Beaupont, Québec

A modern two-story winter getaway atop a snowy hill surrounded by snowy trees, backed by a pink and yellow sunset sky.

This tiny high-end retreat can be found just 25 minutes from Old Québec and is located in the heart of Maelström recreational-forestry area. The home offers panoramic views of Laurentian Park and sunsets at the highest peak of Lac-Beauport.

The Lagöm – Miradors – The Maelström, Lac-Beaupont, Québec

Le Lagöm, vue extérieur de la terrasse.

There’s no TV in this minimalist mini chalet, but you likely won’t need one since this eco-friendly space has large windows with views of the mountains and the Saint Laurent river. If you simply must catch up on your shows, fear not: there’s wifi.

Four Pines Cabin, Kawartha Lakes, Ontario

Listing image 25

Completely disconnect from it all in this charming tiny cabin. It’s 100% off grid with solar panels, a self-contained composting toilet, and an outdoor shower.

The Cabin at Fernwood Hills, Komoka, Ontario

Listing image 2

Escape in this tiny cabin situated in a forest in the heart of southwestern Ontario. If you don’t mind the walk or two-minute drive to the washroom and shower then this might be the perfect spot for you to recharge and unwind.

Owl’s Perch Treehouse, Sooke, BC

The view from the ground looking up

Make like an owl and head to this treetop cabin perched 30 feet off the ground. There’s a full bathroom, a kitchenette, and a deck, and it’s only five minutes from the Sooke city centre.

Escape North to Muskoka A-Frame, Huntsville, Ontario

Welcome to Muskoka A-frame. A magical getaway, in any season.

The ideal hideaway for couples, this A-frame chalet in Muskoka is only three minutes from a private beach. It’s not just great for skiing and snowboarding — you can also hike, canoe, or ice skate at Arrowhead & Algonquin Parks.

Le Chalet Bleu, Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, Québec

This family-friendly home is the ideal spot no matter the season. Use the kayak or canoe in the summer or skate, ski, or snowboard in winter. Stocked with board games and books, enjoy lots cozy evenings by the three-sided fireplace.

Bora-Boréal Floating Home, Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Québec

If privacy is what you’re after, look not further than the Bora Boréal Floating Home located 30 minutes from Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval. It offers stunning mountain views and access to a small beach.

Luxurious Chalet, La Malbaie, Québec

The epitome of luxury, this chalet located in Cap-à-l’Aigle, Charlevoix, features a sauna, heated pool, spa, wood fireplace, a large kitchen, and a patio. It even comes with an EV-charging station in the private parking space.

Rivers Edge Cottage & Sauna, Edgewood, BC

Located on the banks of a horseshoe-shaped pond, this cabin sleeps six, making it the perfect place to reconnect with friends and family. There’s a barbecue, fire pit, and a fully equipped kitchen. Head to the middle of the pond to access the wood-fired sauna.

Check out the rest of the list here.

