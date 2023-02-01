Seth Rogen is hosting an Airbnb where you can get high-ly creative with him (PHOTOS)

Is Seth Rogen a part of your dream blunt rotation?

Well, you could have a chance to get high-ly creative with the Pineapple Express star at a new Airbnb he’s hosting.

For the first time ever, the Vancouver-born actor-turned-potter is giving the public a chance to book a one-night stay at a retreat inspired by his home goods company, Houseplant.

“Hi. It’s me, Seth! If you’re reading this, you’re considering booking a night at the Houseplant inspired retreat. What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking?” reads the host’s Airbnb listing.

“There’s the fact that I’ll be there to welcome you, which given that I’m the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness. I AM HOUSEPLANT!!!”

The mid-century modern vacation rental is located in the heart of Los Angeles.

Rogen says you and one of your buds will have many opportunities to get a glimpse into his creative process.

You’ll get a chance to throw pottery with him in the in-house studio.

And can bask in the LA sun and enjoy the expansive views from the Airbnb’s pool.

You’ll even get to listen to Vol 2. of Houseplant’s Vinyl Box Set before it comes out. It includes three vinyl records with track lists curated by Rogen and Evan Goldberg to match whatever mood you’re in.

Lastly, but certainly not least — you’ll have access to a fully stocked fridge if you get the munchies from getting glazed with Rogen at the ceramic studio.

“I mean go ahead and de-stock it/eat it all,” his listing reads.

The ceramicist is hosting three one-night stays at the Houseplant retreat on February 15, 16, and 17 for only $42 a night.

Bookings open at 10 am PST (1 pm EST) on February 7 here. Unfortunately for Canadian fans, the listing is only open for people residing in the US.

As part of Houseplant’s collaboration with Airbnb, the vacation rental site will be making a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity, a national non-profit organization supporting families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

If you’re not eligible to book, you can still admire the Airbnb’s immaculate interior design in the photos below.