The home of the "Phantom of the Opera" is now on Airbnb and you can stay for one night only (PHOTOS)

Spend a night in the famous Paris landmark that inspired Broadway’s longest-running show Phantom of the Opera.

The Palais Garnier, the home of the elusive phantom, is now on Airbnb and you can get a chance to stay for one night only.

One of the most exclusive private viewing areas in the 1,979-seat opera house, the Box of Honour, has been transformed into a luxurious bedroom fit for royalty.

The two lucky guests get to sleep in this room, which is normally reserved for visiting dignitaries, with a majestic view of the stage.

The stay will include a tour of the hidden halls in the Palais rarely seen by the public, including the opera’s private archives and the famous underground lake featured in the novel.

You’ll also be treated to a private ballet initiation with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers.

And what would a stay at the opera be without any music? Guests will also get to enjoy an exclusive recital performed by the artists of Paris Opera Academy while sipping champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

Dinner plans are also already set in the lavish Foyer de la Danse, a private and historic rehearsal room behind the stage used by dancers to warm up before a show.

Last, but certainly not least, guests will also get a rooftop tour of the iconic Palais and be able to snap a pic for the gram at one of the best views in Paris.

Bookings for this once-in-a-lifetime Airbnb open on March 1st at 5pm CEST. It’s a one-night stay for two guests on July 16, 2023.