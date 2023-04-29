Sometime in March, Kennedy Calwell and her friends rented an Airbnb in Vancouver’s Sunshine Coast to celebrate a friend’s 30th birthday. But the celebration soon turned to horror when she claimed that her friend Becca found a hidden camera in the bathroom.

On March 19, Calwell, who works as an artist management, posted a video with the caption, “Thank you TikTok for saving the day.” The video currently has six million views.

“I just found out we were being watched in our Airbnb,” states Calwell in the video. “One of my friends was like, ‘Guys, I’m really paranoid I feel like there’s cameras in the house’… She whipped out her flashlight and she went investigating. She looked in like, every single showerhead, all the picture frames, doorknobs, everywhere in the house for a camera. And she found one in the bathroom. One of the outlets was faced directly to the shower.”

Watch the video below:

Calwell told Daily Hive that the alleged incident occurred on St. Patrick’s Day weekend and her friend decided to check for hidden cameras after watching a TikTok video warning people of how small cameras can be.

After searching the house, the hidden camera was found in a non-working power outlet.

“We couldn’t believe it at first,” said Calwell, who added that they asked contractor and electrician friends to double check what they had found. “Once they were confirmed to be cameras we felt violated and scared as we didn’t know who had the footage or what they were going to do with it.”

They then checked Amazon and found the exact type of camera.

“There was also a second wifi channel in the house and a locked basement,” continued Calwell. “We wonder if we were being live streamed.”

The group has been in touch with the police and in the video, she shows a text that claims that police found cameras that were being sent for analysis.

“So the moral of the story is always check your outlets for cameras at your Airbnb and always listen to your super paranoid friends,” she warns in the video.

Calwell described the alleged incident as “a gross invasion of privacy.”

“A bathroom is supposed to be a sacred place and now we all feel so violated and unsafe,” she said.

Daily Hive has reached out to Airbnb for a comment.