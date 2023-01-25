Canada to make changes to "strengthen" air passenger bill of rights this spring (VIDEO)

Canada is set to make changes to the air passenger bill of rights after a year plagued with cancelled flights and lost luggage.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters on Tuesday that the government is working towards keeping airlines accountable for upholding their customer’s rights.

The assurance comes amid crazy travel horror stories that include a couple tracking their lost bag only to find out that Air Canada donated it to charity.

“Airlines should be doing more to ensure that their customer’s luggage are safe and handed over to them immediately after they arrive,” Alghabra said at a press conference in Hamilton.

“We are, right now, in the process of looking at strengthening the [air] passenger bill of rights to ensure that luggage rules are stronger and clearer.”

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) finalized the Air Passenger Protection Regulations in 2019.

Whether it has to do with delayed or cancelled flights, or lost luggage, airlines must follow rules set in the Air Passenger Protection Regulations that cover passengers flying to, from, and within Canada, including connecting flights.

However, critics have said the regulations aren’t enough, and the federal government has been hesitant to make any changes — until now.

Alghabra told reporters at a federal cabinet retreat in Hamilton that regulatory reform and possibly new legislation will be introduced in the spring to strengthen air passenger’s rights, reported CBC.

“Stay tuned — you’ll see action, you’ll see new tools introduced. Mark my words,” he said.

“I feel the frustrations of Canadians. I heard them. Canadians don’t want to see angry politicians, they want to see politicians take action.”

Earlier this month, Sunwing, WestJet, and Air Canada executives said they were “very, very sorry,” after being grilled by government ministers about the dismal customer service provided during the holidays.

If you’re not sure how to exercise your air passenger rights, here’s how.