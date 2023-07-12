You'll soon be able to earn Air Miles at Dollarama

Canadians will soon be able to earn Air Miles while shopping at Dollarama.

Air Miles announced today that the partnership kicks off on August 7 and will allow customers to collect Air Miles at over 1,500 Dollarama locations nationwide.

“Faced with rising prices, inflation, and the accompanying cost of living, Canadians are turning to loyalty rewards programs to seek better value for every dollar spent on quality goods,” stated Air Miles in a press release.

The partnership will allow collectors with a linked Canadian-issued Mastercard to earn 10 Bonus Miles when they spend $30 or more in a single transaction in-store at Dollarama until November 6, 2023.

This applies to all items for purchase in Dollarama stores, including general merchandise, cleaning, health and beauty products, hardware, snacks, and seasonal items.

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) will offer BMO Air Miles credit card holders to earn five times the points on Dollarama purchases until November 6, 2023.

The news comes after BMO signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles reward program from LoyaltyOne Co. last March.

BMO was a founding partner of Air Miles in 1992. The loyalty program allows people to redeem reward miles for merchandise, flights, events, and attractions. It has since garnered 10 million active collectors, representing about two-thirds of all Canadian households.