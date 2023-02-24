More than 250K air fryers have been recalled in Canada due to fire hazard

If you own a Cosori-branded air fryer, you may want to check your model’s number. A consumer product recall has been issued in Canada, the US and Mexico.

Many models pose a fire hazard. As a result, Recalls Canada is urging people to “immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Cosori for a replacement unit.”

According to Recalls Canada, as of February 2023, Cosori has received 205 reports globally including 56 reports in Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.

There have been 23 reports of minor property damage globally and 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries.

The following model numbers have been recalled as of now:

The model number is listed on the bottom label of each unit and on the accompanying User Manual.

The company reported that 252,828 units of the affected product were sold in Canada; 2,042,631 were sold in the United States; and 21,490 were sold in Mexico.

The air fryers were sold from March 2019 to December 2022.

For more information on the alert, you can visit the Recalls Canada web page.