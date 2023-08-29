What we know about Drake's sky-patterned jet parked at YVR

Drizzy has landed in Vancouver for two back-to-back shows and his private jet with a blue sky and cloud pattern is parked at YVR waiting for him.

Keen plane spotters shared photos and videos of the impressive jet on social media, where the OVO owl can be seen sitting atop a globe on the plane’s tail.

The custom Boeing 767 was actually gifted to Drake by Canadian logistics company CargoJet. Founder Ajay Virmani shared his company’s success story with The Globe and Mail, saying the partnership with Drake has been a “win-win.”

That type of plane normally carries more than 350 passengers, although this one had a former life as a cargo carrier. New commercial versions of it cost nearly $300 million.

The rapper unveiled Air Drake back in 2019 and according to The Blast, it has at least two bedrooms.

There are still last-minute tickets to Drake’s Vancouver shows available, from just under $400 to more than $700. The celeb was spotted strolling in Coal Harbour Sunday afternoon, and his friend and suspected opener Lil Yachty went vintage shopping in Mount Pleasant the same day.