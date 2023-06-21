Air Canada has been voted as the world's most family-friendly airline

If you’re planning your next family vacation, it might be worth noting Air Canada has just been recognized as the world’s more family-friendly airline.

At the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the Canadian airline was acknowledged for its family seating policies, family check-in facilities, priority boarding, and children’s meals.

Air Canada even has children’s amenities, activity packs, and child-specific onboard entertainment, which can truly go a long way on board a long flight with kids.

Skytrax also said the carrier’s free checked luggage and policies for pushchairs and “the standard of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the travel experience” is what set Air Canada over the top.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with the inaugural Skytrax award for Most Family Friendly Airline,” Michael Rousseau, president and chief executive officer of Air Canada, said.

“We’re continuing to introduce still more family-focused initiatives through our onboard products, services, and Aeroplan Family Sharing, and we look forward to welcoming even more families onboard throughout our global network.”

We’re honoured to be voted as World’s Most Family Friendly Airline, Best Airline in Canada, Best Airline Staff in Canada & Air Canada Rouge as Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada! #2023Skytrax World Airline Awards. More: https://t.co/ZfCVr703yQ pic.twitter.com/l1cOABQD2K — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 20, 2023

Air Canada was also named the Best Airline in Canada, employees won for Best Airline Staff in Canada and Air Canada Rouge has been declared the Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada.