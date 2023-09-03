Woman shares video of shabby conditions onboard Air Canada (VIDEO)

A passenger took to social media to share her experience flying Air Canada when she found that the conditions onboard were less than ideal.

Kelly, who lives in Atlantic Canada and goes by the TikTok username @kellyklaing, told Daily Hive that she was flying from New Brunswick to Ontario when she came across issues during the flight.

In the clip, Kelly shows that part of a thin strip from a wall had detached and was hanging across her face throughout the flight. She also shows a damaged armrest with what appeared to be plastic fragments.

Watch the video below:

When asked if she brought it up with the staff, she said that since the flight from Saint John to Toronto was so short (just two hours), they didn’t want to complain. However, she added that the issue would have been hard to miss had the seats been thoroughly cleaned.

“I didn’t end up mentioning it to the flight attendants because it was such a short flight, I didn’t want to bug them or create a scene, but I also don’t know how they didn’t see the damaged arm or the panel if they had cleaned the seats,” she said.

And it wasn’t just Kelly who was having issues during that flight.

“The people across from us complained to one attendant because there was garbage in their seats when they boarded, so maybe they didn’t do a clean,” she said. “But just for context, that flight one way from Saint John, New Brunswick, to Toronto was $350, and we were sitting in the basic seats.”

For Kelly, the issues started even before take off. She said that while checking in, she had asked if she could pay for a business class upgrade.

“The lady said no,” recalled Kelly. “We got onto the plane, and only two people were sitting in business.”

In the caption, Kelly wrote, “Hey Air Canada, instead of asking me to pay extra for bags and to offset carbon tax, can you use the money you are robbing us for with these insane ticket prices to fix your planes? But 10/10 flight attendants, though.”

The video currently has over 14,000 views.

One viewer stated, “Note to self: bring duct tape [on the] next flight with Air Canada.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Air Canada for a comment.