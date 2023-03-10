Simu Liu puts some Air Canada staff on blast for being "unpleasant" and "unprofessional"

Air Canada has faced its fair share of criticism from high-profile passengers.

Last year, a Harry Potter actor and a WWE star put the airline on blast amid a summer filled with lost luggage and delayed and cancelled flights.

We can now add Marvel superhero Simu Liu to that list.

On Thursday, the Shang-Chi star called out some Air Canada staff for being “unpleasant” and “unprofessional.”

The Canadian actor posted a message on his Instagram stories sharing his frustrations, even tagging Air Canada.

“@aircanada staff at Pearson are a combination of the best and worst of humanity,” his message reads.

“The best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination. The worst are completely apathetic and use the crowds as punching bags.”

He didn’t stop there.

Liu went on to say he just wants people to know “the good apples from the bad.”

“Because the good employees are truly great and the bad ones… well they’re just some of the most unpleasant and miserable unprofessional human beings on the face of the Earth.”

Ouch.

The 2023 Juno Awards host didn’t disclose what the specific incident was, but it must’ve been a stressful one based on his post.

Liu is just the latest to rip into the airline.

In February, after a severe winter storm caused over 100 flight cancellations at Toronto Pearson airport, a passenger had some harsh words for Air Canada upon spending an excruciating seven-hour wait on a plane before his flight was eventually cancelled.