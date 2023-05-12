Air Canada reports sky-high Q1 revenue, more than double last year

In the first quarter of 2023, Air Canada passenger revenues reached a record-breaking $4.088 billion.

This is more than double last year’s first-quarter revenue, aided by increased demand.

The global easing of COVID-19 restrictions has supported higher travel demand. Record passenger revenues indicate that Canada’s largest airline is recovering quite well from the pandemic.

The airline has increased its operated capacity by 53% since the first quarter of 2022.

According to Air Canada’s president and CEO, Michael Rousseau, the airline’s first-quarter financial results exceeded internal and external expectations.

Rousseau says he expects demand to persist, supported by strong advance bookings for the remainder of the year.

“Air Canada’s impressive first quarter performance reflects the strength of our brand, the very strong demand environment across all markets and the effective execution of our strategic plan,” Rousseau said.

