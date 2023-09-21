Air Canada has been rated a Five Star Global Airline by passengers

You may or may not have had the best flying experience with Air Canada, but other air passengers sure love the airline.

On Wednesday night, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) recognized the Canadian carrier’s performance with a Five Star Global Airline Award for 2024, based on customer feedback.

Passengers used a five-star scale to rate nearly one million flights across more than 600 airlines worldwide using a five-star scale to come to this conclusion.

Despite the nightmarish passenger stories about puke-stained seats and shabby cabin conditions you may have read from Air Canada travellers, most love flying with it.

This is the fifth time Air Canada has received an Apex Five Star rating in six years.

“We have made significant investments in our digital, lounge, and in-flight products and services, and we are delighted to welcome our customers onboard with an elevated level of comfort and convenience as they connect with families and friends, explore new cultures, or continue to build businesses across Canada and our global network,” said Mark Nasr, Air Canada’s executive vice president, marketing and digital, and president of its reward program, Aeroplan.

This year alone, the carrier received several other awards. Skytrax World Airline Awards deemed it the Best Airline in Canada, the best Low-Cost Airline in the country, and the top Canadian airline with the best staff.

It’s been titled the Favorite Airline in North America for five consecutive years by the Trazee Awards and has been lauded for its onboard entertainment options and loyalty program.

How’s your travel experience with Air Canada been?