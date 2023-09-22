"Unable to eat": Passenger suffers immense distress in Air Canada refund dispute

A dispute between Air Canada and a passenger from BC resulted in a small claims court case as the passenger sought a refund for fees and compensation for damages.

Brenda Peterson claimed she incurred a loss of income, financial hardship and emotional, mental and physical suffering due to her issue with Air Canada.

Peterson claimed she was charged excess baggage fees for which she claimed $550 and an additional $4,000 for damages.

Peterson booked an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Auckland, New Zealand, via Sydney, Australia, on Christmas Eve 2021. She arrived at the airport on time, but her check-in process was delayed, making her miss her flight.

While details of the delay weren’t shared in the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal decision, Air Canada and Peterson agreed on a $550 refund for excess checked baggage fees, plus a $1,000 credit for the missed flight.

Air Canada acknowledged that it had suffered a delay in providing the refund and claimed it wasn’t liable for Peterson’s claimed damages. The airline asked the tribunal to dismiss the dispute.

Several communications took place between Air Canada and Peterson in an effort for her to secure the refund. At one point, Air Canada e-transferred money to the wrong email address.

Some of her claims about distress include suggesting that she was “frightened and unable to eat” while figuring out this dispute with Air Canada.

Peterson also claimed she let her vehicle go prior to the Christmas Eve flight, and because of that, she had to take public transportation, causing her to experience pain from arthritis in her feet.

However, Peterson did not submit any medical evidence regarding the impact of this ongoing dispute she’d been dealing with.

Ultimately, Air Canada was ordered to pay Peterson the refund they had agreed on of $550, plus $23.58 in pre-judgement interest, within 21 days.