Air Canada flights to 30+ destinations are on sale this week

This week, Air Canada is offering flights to more than 30 destinations across Canada, the US, Mexico and the Caribbean.

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift, this flight deal has come just in time for Mother’s Day.

But if you feel like you could also use a vacation, of course nothing is stopping you from simply booking an extravagant getaway just for you.

The sale has already kicked off but ends May 15.

Flights on sale will be taking off between May 20 and December 15.

Flights are available out of Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal. However, the luckiest Canadians will be those flying out of Toronto Pearson Airport since most flight deals to the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean are taking off from that city.

To book your flight to sunny destinations like Costa Rica, Bermuda or Aruba, visit the Air Canada website.