Check your flight status: Air Canada IT issue causing major delays

Jun 1 2023, 3:35 pm
LPatricK297/Shutterstock

An IT problem is causing flight delays for Air Canada customers, the airline confirmed in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Air Canada advises all customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“We thank you for your understanding,” the carrier said.

The tweet has received many replies from disgruntled customers.

One Twitter user complained that a flight from Toronto to Mexico showed as departed online, but it had not left the runway.

“Please, you can do better! This is so cruel!” the same person wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Get us out of the plane. We are tired of waiting.”

Fifteen minutes after the tweets were issued, Daily Hive checked the particular Air Canada flight from Toronto to Mexico City and found a “runway delay.”

air canada

Another Air Canada customer said they were deplaned after spending three hours in a plane going from Montreal to Winnipeg.

According to Air Canada’s flight status checker, this flight also faces a runway delay.

Daily Hive has contacted Air Canada for a statement and will update this story when it responds.

More to come…

