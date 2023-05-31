A major airline is throwing a flash sale on European tour packages

Saving on a flight is one thing, but saving on a tour package that includes your accommodation, airport transfers, breakfast, activities, and excursions is a whole lot more rewarding.

For a limited time, Canadians and their travel buddy flying out of major airports across the country can save on tour packages for four spectacular European destinations through Air Canada.

The featured tour packages to destinations like Lisbon, Portugal; Barcelona and Madrid, Spain; or Dublin, Ireland, depending on where you’re flying from.

Travellers can save $200 per couple (or any duo sharing a room) on select tour packages to Portugal, Spain and Ireland.

Air Canada said because of its “vacation promise,” travellers can fly with one free checked bag.

To save on your tour package, you must book before June 11, 2023, and book for a minimum seven-night stay.

Packages are offered for up to a 13-day trip.

Departure dates are available from June 1 until December 31, 2023.

However, this deal is not available for group bookings or for kids under the age of 17.