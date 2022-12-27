Group of travellers walks back to the US after Air Canada flight cancellation (VIDEO)

An Air Canada flight cancellation forced some American travellers to take matters into their own hands — or feet — to get home for the holidays.

Winter travel has hit people hard this holiday season and this group is no exception.

A video is making its way around social media showing a group of travellers stating they are walking back across the American border after an Air Canada cancellation.

The video says they are “walking across the border back into America since Air Canada couldn’t help us.” The caption says they are never coming back to Canada again after this travel experience.

Now before you worry about people just walking across the border, they explained in another video that they took an Uber to the border and then walked through border security. “Even Border Patrol laughed at our story,” they said.

In true Canadian fashion, many took to the comment section to apologize for their travel woes while taking some digs at Air Canada.

However, there were some who didn’t feel the same sympathy for the weary travellers.

They certainly aren’t the only group of people who have had some issues with travel.

There are still mountains of bags at Pearson Airport in Toronto.