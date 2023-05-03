Air Canada, Bell team up to offer flyers free SIM cards and WiFi starting this month

Updating friends and family about your flight status will soon become easier onboard Air Canada.

On May 3, the airline announced its partnership with Bell, which will sponsor free WiFi services for customers on the ground and in the skies.

You might still need to download your Netflix shows beforehand, though.

The WiFi is limited to sending and receiving text-based messages via in-flight WiFi using popular messaging apps, including Apple’s iMessage, Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger, Rakuten’s Viber, and Messages by Google.

The free service will be available starting May 15, but you must be a member of Aeroplan, Air Canada’s points program, to be eligible.

Mark Nasr, executive vice president of marketing and digital and president of Aeroplan at Air Canada, stated, “We’re elated that Bell will be joining as the latest Aeroplan partner, creating another way for members to travel more and travel better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

Those travelling to Canada from abroad will also receive complimentary mobile SIM cards on select inbound international flights. The SIM cards can be activated during the flight. However, it’s only available to those new to Canada or visiting the country.

Claire Gillies, executive vice president of marketing and president of consumer at Bell, said that this program will make it easier for people to stay in touch when they arrive in Canada.

“For those new to Canada or visiting, we recognize how important it is to stay connected with family and friends and the new opportunities being connected can bring,” stated Gillies.